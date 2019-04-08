GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Furman University is morning a loss of a student who passed away while attending an off-campus event over the weekend as investigators work to determine how she died.
According to a Facebook post on the university's page, Caroline Smith - a history and communication studies major - died attending the event in Hilton Head.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating Smith's death. According to a BCSO incident report, Smith was attended a party at an address on Enterprise Lane when her boyfriend said she suddenly collapsed. Deputies interviewed Smith's boyfriend and brother, who were at the event, and both said party goers had been drinking alcohol but no drugs were used.
The Beaufort County coroner said the cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results, which may take up to ten weeks to get back.
The university said Smith was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority, and her brother is a member of the Paladin family as well.
"As a close and caring community, such a loss impacts all of us, and we are reminded how fragile life can be," Furman University President Elizabeth Davis said. "It is important that we console one another in our grief and seek help if we need it."
Counselors and a chaplain are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lakeside Housing lower-level lounge. Another gathering is planned from 6-7:30 p.m. in Daniel Chapel.
Students in need of additional support over the weekend are encouraged to reach out to University Police at (864) 294-2111 and they will direct you to the appropriate service.
Two memorials for Caroline will take place: One at Furman, the other in Atlanta, where she is from. Those details will be released at a later time.
"The university extends its most heartfelt condolences to Caroline’s family and her friends. I hope all of you will do the same during this time of profound sorrow," Davis said.
