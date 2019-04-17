EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Pickens County coroner said a woman died at the hospital after her car ran off the road early Sunday morning in Easley.
The coroner said Holly Lynn Gross, 30, of Orchard Street in Central was hurt when her car ran off the right side of Saluda Dam Road at Lenhart Road.
Gross passed away on Tuesday.
The coroner said Gross was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
