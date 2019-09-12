GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said a Blacksburg man who was hurt in a crash last month in Gaffney has died from his injuries.
Robert Lee Sisk, 55, of Dravo Road died at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday at Spartanburg Medical Center, Fowler said.
“Mr. Sisk was the driver and lone occupant of a 1998 Chevrolet that was headed south on Cowpens Pacolet Road at 12:22 p.m. on August 27 when he ran off the right side of the road and struck a mailbox," Fowler said. "Sisk overcorrected and ran off the right side of the roadway again striking a tree. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash."
Fowler said an autopsy was performed Thursday revealed Sisk suffered a medical incident prior to the crash.
The manner of death was ruled natural.
