SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C./RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says a woman has died after a collision in Rutherford County, N.C.
A news release from coroner Rusty Clevenger says 33-year-old Traci Nicole Butts of Chesnee was involved in a single-car crash that happened on Andrews Mill Road around 5 p.m. in Rutherford County. Clevenger says Butts was transported to Spartanburg Medical Center for treatment, but passed away just after 7:20 p.m.
A forensic examination is pending, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol has not yet released any details on the collision itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.