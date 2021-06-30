SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A child in foster care died after being inside a hot car for multiple hours in Spartanburg, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said that preliminary results of an autopsy showed that the three-year-old boy's death was heat related. He adds that information showed that the child may have been in the vehicle multiple hours unsupervised before they were discovered late in the afternoon.
Clevenger said that he can confirm that the child was in foster care.
The Coroner's Office said Wednesday night that they were sent to North Lanford Road along with Spartanburg City Police and found the 3-year-old child in the car.
A full forensic autopsy will be done Thursday, July 1, according to the Coroner's Office.
If anyone has information on this incident, they're asked to call the Spartanburg City Police.
