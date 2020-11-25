UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Coroner's Office confirms a child has died after a house fire that broke out in Union Wednesday evening.
FOX Carolina viewer Travis Howell sent us video of the smoke rising from the area just before 6 p.m., near E. Main Street. When we called dispatch, they confirmed crews were responding to the area, but further details were unavailable when we called. They did confirm they got the call around 5:45 p.m.
We arrived on scene to find a house that was charred from the inside, with multiple personnel still on scene. Lt. Williams with Union Public Safety confirmed the house was fully involved when they arrived and tried to make entry. Two firefighters were hurt getting two people out. One of the people removed was injured and taken away for treatment.
Coroner William Holcombe later confirmed to us his office was investigating, and that a child had indeed passed away. Further details are forthcoming, including the child's identity.
Williams notes SLED is en route to take over the investigation, which is protocol when a civilian fatality is involved. The injuries to the firefighters were not deemed serious.
