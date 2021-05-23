MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that two people died on scene after a wreck involving multiple vehicles along I-385 northbound near Mauldin.
Mauldin Police say that the area along I385 will remain closed for several hours.
The coroner says that others were injured as a result of the wreck. We are working to get more information on those injuries now.
The coroner's office says that it began to receive calls about the incident just before 3:00 Sunday morning.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more on the situation.
