ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Abbeville County Coroner's Office confirmed that a 3-year-old girl died in what has been ruled an accidental drowning, according to a release.
The release says that the coroner responded to the scene at around 10:00 Saturday night after multiple agencies, including the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office were already responding near Lake Ridge Dr. in Iva to search for the young girl that had gone missing an hour earlier.
According to the coroner, a dive team was able to locate the girl submerged in about eight feed of water.
The coroner confirms that an autopsy has been scheduled.
The Abbeville County Coroner's Office, ACSO, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are continuing to investigate this incident, according to the release.
