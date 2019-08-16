GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The coroner confirms a death investigation is underway Friday afternoon after a person was found deceased at a Greenville County home.
Deputies said they were called to a home on Crestfield Road shortly before 4 p.m. and found a man dead.
Deputies said the investigation is active and ongoing.
No other details were immediately available.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.
