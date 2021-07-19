GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that a child died on Monday after the agency was called to respond to a local daycare center along Rocky Creek Rd.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene, according to county dispatch.
Dispatch says that deputies responded due to reports of a child not breathing.
The coroner confirmed that when it responded to the daycare, the child was in cardiac arrest.
The coroner says that the one-year-old child was pronounced dead at the hospital after being provided with advanced life support.
The child's cause and manner of death is pending further investigation, according to the coroner's office.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the daycare for a statement.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
