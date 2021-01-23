GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner's Office has joined a collision investigation with South Carolina Highway Patrol that unfolded Saturday afternoon.
According to SCHP's collision tracking tool, the crash happened just after 4 p.m. along SC-14, near the intersection with Friendship Church Road. A tip to FOX Carolina hinted at a fatal crash, and we received confirmation from the coroner's office.
Deputy coroner Rodney Hartsell promised a future update with details, but confirmed that as of writing immediate family members had not been identified.
SCHP has not yet released incident details as of writing.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
