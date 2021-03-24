Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and police are responding to a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a train early Wednesday morning.
According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, his office was called to the area of Brawley Street and Allen Street.
Details at this time are limited, but Clevenger tells FOX Carolina his office received a call from police saying a pedestrian had been hit by a train.
We've reached out to police for additional details and we'll update as the coroner releases more information. As of now the identity of the victim is pending.
