SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Coroner's Office says that a man died in the hospital on Thursday after a fatal wreck along Seneca Creek Rd.
According to the coroner, a 20-year-old man from Rabun County, Georgia died after sustaining wounds from a two vehicle collision near the Seneca Creek Boat Ramp access.
The coroner says that the deceased was a motorcycle operator and he was wearing a helmet.
The victim's name will be released on Friday, according to the coroner.
