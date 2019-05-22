MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) -Mauldin police said Wednesday evening traffic heading from Greenville into Mauldin via US 276 should find an alternate route due to a deadly crash.
According to the coroner, the accident occurred around 4:30 pm.
Police said the crash involved a box truck and a car and happened in front of Ricky’s Pools.
The coroner says a driver of one of the vehicles, a male, passed away on scene. His identity has not yet been released. An autopsy is scheduled for May 23 to determine exact cause and manner of death.
Mauldin police ask that drivers use Forrester Road or find another route because the road is expected to be closed for some time into Wednesday night.
