Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are on scene of a shooting that happened Tuesday morning outside the Sunset Grill on Highway 29.
Detective Nikki Carson with the ACSO confirmed to FOX Carolina that one person has been shot.
FOX Carolina reached out to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore who confirmed that one person has died.
Deputy Coroner Don McCown said the victim was a 32-year-old male who was found dead inside a vehicle from a gunshot wound.
The victim was in the driver's seat and the coroner said the wound did not appear to be self-inflicted.
McCown is working to notify the victim's family and said an autopsy would be performed on Wednesday.
Deputies are interviewing people in connection with the case but have not yet named a suspect.
