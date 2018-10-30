Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Right now troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are on scene of an accident that happened on Old Rutherford Road near Lakeside Drive.
The call came in around 8:07 a.m.
We don't have a lot of details of the wreck right now.
FOX Carolina spoke with coroner Kent Dill, who confirmed that 1 person has died in the accident.
Right now no further information is available, but we'll update as soon as details become available.
