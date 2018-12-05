TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed one person has died after a crash on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Taylors Wednesday night.
The coroner said the victim was a male and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened around 8:43 p.m. in front of the North Hampton Market shopping plaza.
Lieutenant Patrick Fortenberry with Greer Police said the incident involved two cars. He says one was stopped at a red light when it was rear ended by another.
Three people were in the stopped car. Fortenberry said they had serious injuries.
The driver of the second car was also transported to the hospital.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.
Details remain limited at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
