Reidville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are on the scene of a crash in Spartanburg County.
According to highway patrol's website, the accident happened around 7:32 a.m. on Lightwood Knot Road near Cox Drive.
Details of the accident aren't clear at this time, but we know a fatality is reported.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirmed they have been called to the hospital where they say a victim has succumbed to injuries. Their identity won't be released until family is notified.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
