Moonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office were called to a crash on Moon Acres Road shortly after 8 a.m.
According to troopers, the crash happened near Walter Moon Boulevard and Blakely Avenue around 8:05 a.m. We don't know at this time if more than one vehicle was involved in the crash.
Deputy Coroner Jeff Fowler confirms that the deceased individual is a female, but hasn't released any further details at this time.
According to our crew on scene, the accident appears to have happened right outside the Magna plant.
We will update with more as soon as information is available from the highway patrol and the coroner's office.
