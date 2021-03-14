GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office says that a construction worker died after sustaining injuries from falling off of a four story structure on Saturday.
The coroner identified the body as 56-year-old Luis Valasquez of Charlotte, North Carolina. The incident occurred along Logan Knoll Ln., the coroner says.
The incident was reported to Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to the coroner's office.
