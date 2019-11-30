GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a construction worker died after falling from a roof he was working on Friday morning.
The office says 22-year-old Barron Dee Ford Jr. of Lenoir, NC was installing corrugated metal roof panels on a warehouse under construction on Tanner Price Way in Greenville, when he fell to the ground around 9:20 a.m. A coroner pronounced him dead on the scene.
An autopsy performed Saturday indicated Ford Jr. died of blunt force trauma to the head and torso, and his death was ruled accidental.
The case remains under investigation by the coroner's office along with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.