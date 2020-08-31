ENOREE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner confirmed Monday that a South Carolina inmate who passed away over the weekend had been hospitalized for approximately a month before he died, battling COVID-19.
The coroner said Larry Lewis, 58, passed away on Saturday night.
Lewis was an inmate at Tyger River Correctional and had been receiving treatment at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center prior to his death.
