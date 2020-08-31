Jail prison cell generic
Hans Neleman/Getty Images

ENOREE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner confirmed Monday that a South Carolina inmate who passed away over the weekend had been hospitalized for approximately a month before he died, battling COVID-19.

The coroner said Larry Lewis, 58, passed away on Saturday night.

Lewis was an inmate at Tyger River Correctional and had been receiving treatment at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center prior to his death.

MORE NEWS - City of Anderson says event honoring Chadwick Boseman, movie screening to take place on Thursday

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.