ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County Coroner says two people passed away as a result of a near head-on collision on Belton Honea Path Highway Tuesday afternoon.
According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m. near the Beeks Road intersection.
Coroner Greg Shore says a bus transporting special needs adults was involved in a collision with a car, nearly head-on. Shore says one of the passengers on the bus passed away, while the driver of the car succumbed to their injuries at the emergency room.
Everyone on the bus was injured and transported to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time. They were in the Honea Path area for an outing, Shore said.
All involved were wearing their seat belts when the collision occurred.
Later, the coroner identified the two who were sadly lost in the collision. The driver of the car was identified as 53-year-old Sherri Depretrillo, a substitute teacher from Belton. The coroner said she was on the way to pick up her daughter from school.
The passenger in the bus was identified as 34-year-old Kevin LeCroy.
please pray. I remember Mrs.D and she was the sweetest sub ever!!!! she will greatly be missed!!
