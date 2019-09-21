SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said they and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are conducting a joint investigation after a two victims drowned Friday night.
According to the coroner, they and other county officials were called in the late hours of Friday, September 20 to a reported drowning off Goldmine Road at Lawson's Fork Creek.
After an in depth search of the waters, the coroner says sheriff's office personnel were able to locate the body of 40-year-old Brandy Boughman.
Saturday, the coroner said crews with Spartanburg EMS, Glendale Fire Department, New Prospect Fire Department and Converse Fire Department were assisting in the search for another person in the same area.
On Saturday, the coroner reported that the crews were able to successfully locate a second victim. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Herman Colby Samuels.
