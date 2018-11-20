GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said two people have died after a crash on Sandy Flat Road Tuesday morning.
According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. near Jackson Grove Road.
Troopers reported the roadway was blocked.
No other details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.