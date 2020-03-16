SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a deadly crash was under investigation Monday afternoon along Highway 14 near Simpsonville.
The coroner’s office said one death was reported at the scene.
Per troopers, the crash happened near Pollard Road around 12:40 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
