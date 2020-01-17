ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County coroner confirmed a death investigation is underway after a house fire in Anderson County.
The fire broke out in the 2300 block of Standridge Road Friday afternoon, according to Coroner Greg Shore.
Shore said two victims were found deceased after the fire.
Shore said his office and firefighters were just beginning to investigate as of 3 p.m.
No word yet on what sparked the fire.
FOX Carolina has a crew headed to the scene.
