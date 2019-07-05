GRAY COURT, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Laurens County coroner said one person has died after a Friday morning crash in Gray Court.
The crash happened on Highway 14 near Equinox Drive. Two vehicles were involved
Troopers said a Jeep crossed the center line and hit a Kia head-on around 2 a.m.
The coroner said Kasey Craigo, 28, of Grant Drive in Laurens, the driver of the Jeep, passed away at the hospital shortly after 10 a.m.
Troopers said the driver of the Kia, a 21-year-old woman from Fountain Inn, was also airlifted to the hospital.
Troopers did state the condition of the Kia driver.
