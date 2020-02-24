ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County Coroner said one person has died after a single-car crash Monday afternoon.
The wreck happened on Old Denver School Road around 2:35 p.m., per the SC Highway Patrol website.
No other details were immediately available.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
MORE NEWS - Parents say 7-year-old Upstate girl died one-minute into tonsillectomy surgery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.