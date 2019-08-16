TOCCOA, GA (FOX Carolina) – The Stephens County coroner confirms one person has died and two others were critically injured in a crash Friday morning near the Stephens and Franklin County line.
The crash happened just before 9 a.m. along Highway 106.
The coroner said two vehicles were involved.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
