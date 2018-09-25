GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenwood County Coroner's Office said one person has died and two others were injured following a collision Tuesday evening.
The collision occurred near the 600 block of Mathis Road at 5:10 p.m.
According to the coroner's office, the vehicle ran off the side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver died at the scene. The coroner's office identified her as 33-year-old Kenekeya Nasha Harrison.
Her cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma.
The two passengers in the car are being treated for their injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
