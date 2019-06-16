HART COUNTY, GA. (FOX CAROLINA) -- 2 people have died and 3 were injured after a traffic accident in Hart County on Sunday morning.
The accident involved two vehicles, fire department officials said.
Fire officials say the accident happened at Knox Bridge Rd. and Hwy 59 around 6 a.m.
Three were transported to the hospital with injuries, officials said.
The roadway was blocked Sunday morning, but is now back open.
The coroner’s office has not yet released any further details at this time.
