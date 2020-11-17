ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore confirmed his office was investigating a deadly crash at the intersection of SC 81 and SC 86 in Anderson County.
According to the SC Highway Patrol, the wreck happened around 4:30 p.m.
No other details have been released at this time.
MORE NEWS - After days of searching for missing person, coroner confirms Spartanburg man's body was found in lake on Tuesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.