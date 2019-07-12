CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Laurens County Coroner’s Office confirms their investigator and troopers are responding to a deadly crash on I-26 near Clinton.
The coroner’s office said the crash occurred near mile marker 56.
The SC Highway Patrol website reports troopers were working two crashes near mile marker 57 on the westbound side of the interstate.
The first happened just after 11 a.m. and the second at 1 p.m.
According to SC 511, the crash was blocking the right lane and backing up traffic for miles.
No other details were immediately available.
