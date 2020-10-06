GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed a death investigation was underway Tuesday after a body was found along Pete Hollis Boulevard.
The coroner's office said was called to the area around 9:30 a.m. after the body was discovered off the side of the road.
The coroner said there was no obvious signs of trauma.
An autopsy will be performed to help determine a cause and manner of death.
The name of the deceased has not yet been released.
