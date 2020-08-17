GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed a death investigation was underway Monday night at an apartment complex in Greenville.
Deputy Coroner Kent Dill confirmed just after 9:40 p.m. that 1 death had been confirmed at an apartment complex along the 900 block of Woodruff Road.
Dill said the investigation was in its early stages and he could not release further details.
Greenville police said they were actively investigating at the Retreat at Waterside apartments.
No other details were immediately available.
