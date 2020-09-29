GRAY COURT, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said a woman’s death is under investigation Tuesday evening.
The coroner’s office said a home healthcare nurse discovered the body at a home on Bull Hill Road.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday morning to help determine a cause of death.
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said they will not be releasing any details until after the autopsy findings are released.
