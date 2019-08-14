HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County coroner said SLED’s investigation revealed a Honea Path Sanitation worker’s death in June was accidental and that alcohol was a factor.
Coroner Greg Shore requested that SLED investigate allegations that were made following the death of Richard Ernest Smith, 49, who died after being struck by the garbage truck he was working with.
Shore confirmed Wednesday that SLED’s investigation is complete and found that no foul play was involved and no charges will be filed.
Shore said alcohol was also determined to be a factor in Smith’s death. Several mini bottles of Fireball whiskey were found on Smith at the time of his death. Some of those bottles had been opened, Shore said.
Shore said a field test showed Smith tested positive for alcohol, but Shore said he has not yet seen the exact blood alcohol concentration, which will be in the final report from SLED.
Shore said he is expecting the final report from the solicitor any day now and will release more details once he has the report in hand.
Shore said he did not know the outcome of OSHA’s investigation into the death.
