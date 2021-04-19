GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Coroner Parks Evans with the Greenville County Coroner's Office say a man died from a gunshot wound on Sunday.
According to Evans, the coroner's office responded to Buncombe Road in Greer in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, EMS pronounced a man with at least one gunshot wound dead on scene.
Coroner Evans says an autopsy will be preformed on Monday to determine the cause and manner of death.
The coroner's office says this case remains under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner's Office and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
More news: Troopers: One person killed in 4 car collision on Augusta Road in Greenville Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.