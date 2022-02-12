SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says that the death of a Union man is being investigated as suspicious after he passed away early Saturday morning at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
The man was identified as Tykeil Damior Fleming, 23. An autopsy was performed but results are pending, according to the coroner.
Spartanburg County deputies say they are also investigating.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
