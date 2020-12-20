PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County dispatch confirmed that deputies are responding to a shooting on Cherry St. in Pendleton.
We were first tipped off to the scene shortly before 8 p.m. We then called dispatch, who also confirmed that EMS was responding.
Anderson Co. chief deputy coroner Charlie Boseman further confirmed to FOX Carolina he was summoned to the scene around 8:10 p.m.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Andriques Boseman.
The coroner confirmed that Boseman's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest and that Boseman was shot more than once.
The coroner confirmed that Boseman's manner of death was a homicide.
We will update this story once more information comes in.
