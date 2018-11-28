GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County coroner has ruled the death of a Gaffney man who died days nine days after being stabbed has been ruled a homicide.
Coroner Dennis Fowler said Brandon Duvail Thomas, 33, of Overbrook Drive died Monday at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Fowler said Thomas was stabbed in the chest on October 20 at his home in Gaffney. Thomas was taken to the hospital and was discharged on Oct. 27 but began experiencing difficulty breathing the next day.
Thomas was taken back to the hospital by ambulance and was pronounced brain dead at 4:05 p.m. Monday, October 29 by an attending physician, Fowler said.
On Nov, 28, Fowler said the autopsy and toxicology results had been completed and the death had been ruled a homicide.
“An autopsy was performed November 1 at which time a number of biological specimens were obtained," Fowler said in a news release. "After careful review of Mr. Thomas’ medical records, toxicology and autopsy results over the past few weeks I have ruled this death a homicide. Earlier today I informed Mr. Thomas’ family and Sheriff Steve Mueller of my ruling.”
Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said Thomas' wife, Ashley Thomas, was charged with attempted murder on the day of the stabbing. He said previously those charges may be upgraded once the coroner's autopsy is completed.
Community activist Jack Logan held a vigil for Brandon and his family on November 1 in Gaffney.
