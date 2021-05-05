GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner's Office responded to a fatal structure fire in Gaffney.
According to Cherokee County dispatch, the call came in at 4:40 a.m. for a fire along Hetty Hill Street near Fredrick Street.
Coroner Fowler said when firefighters arrived they discovered near the front door a man lying on the floor by a motorized scooter used for mobility. The man was pulled to the porch but was pronounced dead.
The coroner's office later identified the victim who passed as 60-year-old Nathan Eric Littlejohn.
The Gaffney City Fire Department said Hetty Hill Street was closed for most of the morning for the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing by the coroner's office, Gaffney City Fire and SLED.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more info.
