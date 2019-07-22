SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Oconee County Coroner's Office and Seneca Police Department said SLED has found a match for the DNA collected from a woman's remains found in late June.
The investigation began after a homeowner's dog dug up human bones.
Police and deputies searched areas along a creek and eventually discovered more bones, along with a woman's head and torso.
On Saturday, Coroner Karl Addis said DNA evidence revealed the remains are those of Teresa Marlene Hatchell Sell, 55, who was formerly from Easley.
Her death remains under investigation by the Seneca Police and Oconee County Coroner Office.
A cause of death has not yet been determined.
On Monday, FOX Carolina spoke to Sell's ex-husband, who said they had been apart for more than 20 years and did not maintain steady contact.
The former husband said Sell was known to disappear at times and at one point had been homeless and living in the woods.
If anyone recognizes her and has any information where Ms. Sell may have been living at or who she may have associated with, is requested to Captain Casey Bowling with the Seneca Police Department at (864) 973-3441.
