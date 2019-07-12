SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Oconee County Coroner said Friday that SLED’s DNA Laboratory has completed a DNA profile from human remains found in Seneca on June 24.
Coroner Karl Addis said the Seneca Police Department collected specimens from both families of the two missing women from Oconee County: Faith Roach and Laura Anders.
Addis said the DNA from the woman’s bones found in Seneca do not belong to either Roach or Anders.
“Anthropology studies continue on the remains,” Addis said. “The Oconee County Coroner’s Office has been in contact with the SLED Forensic Art Department and discussed about the probability of creating a three-dimensional (3D) sculpture to assist with identifying this individual.”
