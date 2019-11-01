Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning, the coroner's office says they were called to a vehicle crash in Anderson County.
According to the coroner's office the accident happened on Shockley Ferry Road and White Street.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 7:45 a.m. Right now they are reporting the roadway as blocked.
We're told a car hit a deer sending it through the windshield. We're told the driver was rushed to the hospital but died at AnMed Health.
The coroner's office says no other cars or people were involved in the crash.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as more information becomes available.
