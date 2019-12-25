CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver has died after a collision Wednesday afternoon in Cherokee County.
Troopers say the single-car collision unfolded around 1 p.m. The driver of a 2000 minivan, identified by the Cherokee County coroner as 47-year-old Cindy Denise Walker of Jonesville, drove off of the left side of the roadway, overcorrecting before coming back to the pavement.
Walker's minivan then went off the right side of the road, striking an embankment and overturning, before resting against a tree.
The coroner notes she was partially ejected out of the driver's side door, although Walker was wearing a seatbelt. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy will be performed to assist in the investigation, which is ongoing.
Walker was the sole occupant in the minivan.
