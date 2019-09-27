ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said one person was killed and two others were hurt when two vehicles collided Friday afternoon.
The crash happened on South Murray Avenue at the intersection of West Roosevelt Drive.
Troopers report the crash occurred around 12:19 p.m.
Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman said one vehicle ran a red light and broadsided the other.
Boseman said the driver of one vehicle was killed and two people from the other were taken to the hospital. Boseman also said the individual who died was on the way to a family member's house to check on their well being.
The deceased was identified as 58-year old Barbara Gray.
Troopers and the coroner’s office are also investigating a deadly crash on SC 252 from Friday morning in Anderson County.
MORE INFO - Coroner: 2 separate deadly crashes under investigation in Anderson County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.