Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner said an investigation revealed that the driver of a pickup that crashed into a tree Wednesday afternoon died from a self-inflicted gunshot and not the crash.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 12:37 p.m. on White Street Extension near Broadway Lake Road.
Troopers said a 2006 Toyota pickup truck was headed south when the vehicle ran off the road and into a tree.
"During the course of the investigation it was determined that the victim died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound while driving the vehicle," Coroner Greg Shore said in a news release. "The victim did not sustaininjuries as a result of the motor vehicle accident and was determined to be deceased prior to collision with the tree."
The manner of death was ruled a suicide.
More news: Police searching for suspect they say robbed man at knife-point near downtown Asheville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.