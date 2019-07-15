NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Newberry County dispatchers confirmed the coroner had been called to the scene of an accident along I-26 Sunday afternoon.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 12:06 p.m. near mile marker 63 heading eastbound.
Troopers reported that the Honda driver drove off the side of the road, onto the median, and struck another vehicle head on.
The driver who drove the Honda Accord, passed away on scene. The other driver was rushed to Spartanburg Regional.
Coroner Kneece has identified the driver as 53 year old, Winford Lee Gore of Nichlos, South Carolina.
Troopers say there are no cable barriers present on this stretch of the interstate, where Mr. Gore wrecked.
It is uncertain at this time as to why or what caused Mr. Gore to cross over the median. This incident remains under investigation of Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
